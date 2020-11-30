Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $20.75 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the quarter. Stericycle comprises 1.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $600,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 172.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

SRCL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

