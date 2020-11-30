Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $25.30 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 2.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,449,797. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.