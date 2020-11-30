Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $44.77 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 4.0% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 79,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.57. 31,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average is $136.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $164.63. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.