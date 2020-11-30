Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

KO traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.43. 402,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,117,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

