Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $75.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 6.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $75,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Shares of HD traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.21. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.