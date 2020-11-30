Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 80,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 292,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 42,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 28,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.93. 266,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,172,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

