Sadoff Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,026. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $58.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

