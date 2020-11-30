Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $35.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,758.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,662.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,528.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,818.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

