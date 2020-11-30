Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 4.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $53,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 77,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $172.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,577. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

