Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 63,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Xcel Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.88. 16,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

