Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 15,025 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 4.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Waste Management worth $52,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,742. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.