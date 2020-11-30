Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 2.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,176,000 after acquiring an additional 330,866 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.43. 237,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,952,017. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

