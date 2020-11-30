Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day moving average of $204.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

