Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

