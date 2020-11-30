Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 31,250 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.57. 293,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,614,273. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

