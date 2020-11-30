Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.68. 685,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,558,232. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

