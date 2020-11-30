Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,695,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,738 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

