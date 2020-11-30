Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.08. 5,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,897. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

