salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 3.8% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in salesforce.com by 127.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $420,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,882 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.17.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 500,851 shares of company stock worth $125,862,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $7.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.34. The stock had a trading volume of 315,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,801. The company has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

