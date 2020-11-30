The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,062,000 after buying an additional 439,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after buying an additional 424,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,089,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,232,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

NYSE KO traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $51.45. 296,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,117,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

