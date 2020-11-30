The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in The Home Depot by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.96. 36,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.59 and a 200-day moving average of $266.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

