The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,824 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $48,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $588,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 211,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.68. The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,068 shares of company stock worth $50,957,752 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.