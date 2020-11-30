The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.93. 141,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,422. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,068 shares of company stock worth $50,957,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.