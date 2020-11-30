The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $50,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.97. 152,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.