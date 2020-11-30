The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in The Unilever Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.42. 58,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,061. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

