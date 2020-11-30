Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $88.36. 16,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,513. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.