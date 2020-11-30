Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 53.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

NYSE:COR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.96. 2,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $131.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $126,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

