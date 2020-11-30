Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 4,833 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Huntsman accounts for about 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 138.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Huntsman by 165.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 498,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 310,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. 5,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

