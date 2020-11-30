Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. National Health Investors comprises 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.54. 2,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.79.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.