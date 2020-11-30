Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

