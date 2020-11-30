Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,856,000 after purchasing an additional 794,867 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $524,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in TC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after purchasing an additional 707,329 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TC Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,306,000 after purchasing an additional 354,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $44.80. 22,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,693. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

