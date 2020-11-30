Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,465,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,898 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 384.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Enbridge by 115.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 12.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 96,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,572. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

