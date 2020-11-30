Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.18% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

WLKP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.62. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $772.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLKP shares. ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

