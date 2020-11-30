Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 477.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. 10,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.