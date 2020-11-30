Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International accounts for 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.28. 2,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,462. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

