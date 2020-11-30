Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5,557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.37. 12,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

