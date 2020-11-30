Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after buying an additional 2,215,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 606.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,736,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,601,000 after buying an additional 1,490,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after buying an additional 987,341 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,300,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,329. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

