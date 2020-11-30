Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 19,574 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dorchester Minerals worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 451,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.54. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $21.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

