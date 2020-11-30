Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 2,582 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Schweitzer-Mauduit International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

SWM traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $34.63. 1,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,918. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.