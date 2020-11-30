Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 7,976 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. ValuEngine lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

