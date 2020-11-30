Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 9,661 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNP traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $45.42. 3,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.56 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNP shares. TheStreet raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

