Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Avista worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Avista by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

In other Avista news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,273. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

