Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,311 shares during the quarter. Delek Logistics Partners comprises approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DKL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:DKL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.71. 1,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 3.09. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.70%.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

