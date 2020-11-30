Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 207 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $712,235,000 after buying an additional 266,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,646 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,269,000 after buying an additional 190,884 shares during the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.34. 38,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $67.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.