Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 379 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,369 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 145,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,899. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.