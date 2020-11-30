Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 7,780 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,498. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

