Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.77. 54,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.