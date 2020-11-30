ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127,519 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 1.8% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. BOCOM International initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of ZTO stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $28.30. 51,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,120. ZTO Express has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

