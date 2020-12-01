-$0.22 EPS Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

EGLE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $64,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,571.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of EGLE opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

