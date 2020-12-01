-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.28). Bilibili posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nomura cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $1,090,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,040,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.11. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.